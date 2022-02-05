1 person dead after accidental Port Arthur shooting involving a child

An investigation revealed that a male minor was playing with a firearm when it accidently discharged.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An investigation is underway after an accidental Port Arthur shooting left one person dead.

Officers reported to the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Port Arthur around 2 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting. Responding officers found Jordan Reed suffering from a gunshot wound.

Reed was taken to CHRISTUS St, Elizabeth where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that a male minor was playing with a firearm when it accidently discharged, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

Foul play is not suspected and the child was released to his parents after speaking with detectives.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

