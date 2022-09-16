SCAM ALERT | Chambers County Sheriff's Office warning community about recent phone scam

The phone number currently being used is 409- 213-9645, and the caller pretends to be an area police officer.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County Sheriff's Office officials are warning the community about a phone scam where the caller pretends to be an area police officer.

The caller claims that the person receiving the call owes money for failing to respond to a summons, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release.

The phone number being used is 409-213-9645. However, officials said the number could change. Investigators are working to trace the number and identify the scammer.

The answering machine associated with the number says a person has reached the Chambers County Sheriff's Office. It asks the caller to leave their name and number and tells them a deputy will return their call.

Anyone who has fallen victim to the scam, given personal information out or paid money to the caller is asked to call the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Chamber's County Sheriff's Office release:

