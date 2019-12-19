CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Three people are behind bars after investigators say they found more than a kilogram of cocaine during two traffic stops Monday in Chambers County.

The first stop, around 4 p.m., was made in the 13,000 block of I-10 in Wallisville for a traffic violation according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

Police identified the driver as Steven Ruffin, 44, of Lake Charles.

Ruffin is accused of hiding over 1 kilogram of cocaine in the car. Ruffin was transported and booked into the Chambers County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, which is a fire degree felony.

The second traffic stop by a Chambers County patrol deputy was around 6:40 p.m. at the 800 block of Albritton Gully Road in Hankamer.

As the car came to a stop, police said the people in the car tried to discard powder cocaine wrapped in a plastic bag by throwing it out the passenger’s window.

Officials identified the driver as Michael Mayes, 44, of Hankamer, and Angelique Roy, 48-years-old.

According to investigators, approximately 16 grams of powder cocaine was seized as evidence along with $2,523.

Mayes and Roy were arrested and booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence , a third degree felony.

Chambers County Sheriff's Office On December 16, 2019, deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Of... fice made two traffic stops in the Wallisville and Hankamer areas that resulted in two significant narcotic related arrests. The first traffic stop occurred at approximately 3:56 p.m., when the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) stopped a vehicle in the 13000 block of Interstate 10, for traffic violations.

Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office full release..

On December 16, 2019, deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office made two traffic stops in the Wallisville and Hankamer areas that resulted in two significant narcotic related arrests.

The first traffic stop occurred at approximately 3:56 p.m., when the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) stopped a vehicle in the 13000 block of Interstate 10, for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Steven Ruffin, 44 years old, from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was found hiding approximately 1157.4 grams of cocaine within the vehicle. Ruffin was transported and booked into the Chambers County jail for the following:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance – Penalty Group 1 - <400 Grams – 1st Degree Felony

The second traffic stop occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m., when a Chambers County Patrol Deputy stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of Albritton Gully Road, for traffic violations. As the vehicle came to a stop the occupants of the vehicle attempted to discard powder cocaine wrapped in a plastic bag by throwing it out the passenger’s window. The driver, identified as Michael Mayes, 44 of Hankamer, and Angelique Roy, 48, and were placed under arrest. The powder cocaine weighed approximately 16 grams and was seized as evidence, along with $2523 in US Currency as proceeds gained from drug trafficking. Mayes and Roy were placed under arrest and booked into jail for the following:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance – Penalty Group 1 – 4G <200 G – 2nd Degree Felony

• Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence – 3rd Degree Felony

“The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is committed to stopping the traffic of narcotics in our county and the communities it effects,” said Sheriff Hawthorne.

