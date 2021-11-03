Chambers County deputies seize suspected marijuana, $25K stuffed in Air Jordans during traffic stop

The amount of marijuana found by deputies was not disclosed.

HANKAMER, Texas — Deputies in Chambers County have arrested a Crosby man and seized large wads of cash stuffed in a pair of Air Jordans and suspected marijuana during a Monday afternoon traffic stop.

When deputies stopped a Dodge Charger driven by Regimend Bernard, 36, of Crosby, for traffic violations they made a "probable cause" search of the car according to a Facebook post by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

During the search they found $25,000 in cash and what they suspect to be marijuana stuffed in a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes the post said.

The amount of marijuana found by deputies was not disclosed.

The cash was determined to be "the proceeds of illicit narcotics trafficking" and was seized pending a trial according to the sheriff's office.

Bernard was arrested on money laundering charges and taken to the Chambers County Jail without incident according to the post.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Chambers County Sheriff's Office Facebook post...

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that yesterday at approximately 2:00 p.m. Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black in color Dodge Charger for traffic violations on Interstate 10 in Hankamer, Texas.

Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 36 year old Regimend Bernard of Crosby, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

The search revealed approximately $25,000 in U.S. Currency as well as suspected marijuana, located in a pair of Jordan tennis shoes.

Further investigation revealed the U.S. Currency to be the proceeds of illicit narcotics trafficking. Bernard was placed in custody for the offense of Money Laundering and was transported to the Chambers County Jail without incident. The $25,000 in U.S. Currency was seized pending trial.