ANAHUAC, Texas — Deputies in Chambers County made 14 arrests Tuesday in connection with a year-long narcotics investigation in the county.

The investigation, described by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post as “large-scale,” focused on narcotics sales in the county.

Indictments were handed up for 16 felony narcotics delivery cases with most being for undercover methamphetamine buys the Facebook post said.

On Tuesday deputies were assisted by officers from the Department of Public Safety, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, Baytown Police offiers and US Marshal’s in rounding up all but one listed on the indictments according to the post.

While serving the warrants Chambers County deputies made two more methamphetamine possession cases.

The following people were arrested…

Cody Myers of Winnie, TX Indictment-MAN/DEL CS PG1 <1g – State Jail Felony Additional charge – PCS PG 1 – 4G<200G – 2nd Degree Felony

Dennis Perry of Winnie, TX Indictment-Engage in Organized Criminal Activity – MAN/DEL CS PG 1 1G<4G – 1st Degree Felony Indictment-Engage in Organized. Criminal Activity – MAN/DEL CS PG 1 1G<4G – 1st Degree Felony

Angela Sacksteder of Winnie, TX Indictment-Engage in Organized Criminal Activity – MAN/DEL CS PG 1 - 1G<4G – 1st Degree Felony

Caleb Barrow of Winnie, TX Indictment-Engage in Organized Criminal Activity – MAN/DEL CS PG 1 - 1G<4G – 1st Degree Felony Indictment-Engage in Organized Criminal Activity – MAN/DEL CS PG 1 - 1G<4G – 1st Degree Felony Additional charge – PCS PG 1 – 1G<4G – 3rd Degree Felony

Deniese Hester of Winnie, TX Indictment-Man/Del CS PG1 1g<4g – 2nd Degree Felony

Lisa Fretwell of Winnie, TX Indictment-Man/Del CS PG1 1g<4g – 2nd Degree Felony

Jennifer Mathis of Winnie, TX Indictment-MAN/DEL CS PG1 1g<4g – 2nd Degree

Richard Sonnier of Winnie, TX Indictment-MAN/DEL CS PG1 1g<4g – 2nd Degree

James West of Winnie, TX Indictment-MAN/DEL CS PG1 4G<200G – 1st Degree

Esaw Williams of Baytown, TX (arrested by Baytown PD) Indictment-MAN/DEL CS PG ¾ <28g – State Jail Felony Indictment-MAN/DEL CS PG ¾ <28g – State Jail Felony

Jessica Baillio of Anahuac, TX. Warrant – Possession of Marijuana < 2 ounces – Misd. B Warrant – Possession of a Controlled Substance - PG 3 <28G – Misd. A

Terrance Hill of Winnie, TX. Indictment-MAN/DEL CS PG1 <1g – State Jail Felony

Everett Cowart of Winnie, TX. Indictment-MAN/DEL CS PG1 - 1g<4g – 2nd Degree

Additional arrest\ Brandon Myers of Winnie, TX. – PCS PG 1 – 1G<4G



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that within the past year, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office conducted a large scale investigation of those responsible for selling illegal narcotics in Chambers County.

Assisted by the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office, indictments were obtained in 16 felony delivery cases resulting in warrants being issued for 14 defendants; most of these indictments were for undercover methamphetamine buys.

Today, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Department of Public Safety, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Baytown Police Department and the US Marshal’s Service served arrest warrants on these individuals; only one subject remains outstanding from the warrant roundup.

While serving arrest warrants, our deputies made two additional cases for possession of methamphetamine.

The results from this yearlong investigation resulted in the following:

Stats Felony Misd

Cases filed 339 197 142

Defendants 239

Search Warrants 23

Arrests 266

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the citizens of Chambers County by working to dismantle drug trafficking organizations effecting our communities.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office requests if you know of any illicit drug trafficking in your neighborhood, please call us at 409-267-2500.

