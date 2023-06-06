Cell tower break-in investigation results in arrests for fentanyl, meth possession

Detectives found a large amount of drugs at a home near Livingston. One of the suspect's toddler daughter was at the home at the time of the search warrant.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody and another suspect is still at large after police say they stole from a cell phone tower and exposed an infant to fentanyl.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in regards to a felony theft that had occurred at a Verizon tower site off of US Highway 59 North near Livingston.

A deputy responded and noticed that the fence had been cut a few times in order to force entry, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy also saw a trail in the woods leading away from the site. He followed the trial, which led him to a residence off of Warren Scott Lane.

Once at the home, the deputy saw items used to break in to the cell phone tower site along with an item that was taken from the scene, according to the release.

The deputy made contact with Jared Lee Schanfish on the scene, who was found to be in possession of meth.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to the scene and were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence and property.

Detectives found that the address was the home of Clifford Glenn Scott.

Also found staying at the residence was Melissa Outland and William Choate Jr. Choate’s young toddler daughter was also found to be with him, according to the release.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives found a large amount of meth along with some fentanyl.

Schanfish was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Outland was arrested and charged with two different counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Choate Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and abandoning/endangering of a child, criminal negligence.

All three suspects were transported to the Polk county Jail.

Scott was not found at the residence at the time the search warrant was executed. He now has active felony arrest warrants for his arrest for two different counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

At this time, the investigation is still underway by detectives in regards to the theft.

CPS was contacted in regards to the child and the child is now in the care of a responsible party, according to the release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.