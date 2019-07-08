BEAUMONT, Texas — A camera caught a man stealing items out of a work truck in west Beaumont on Friday.

The alleged thief got away with supplies worth $1,000 according to the truck's owner John Smart.

Surveillance video from a home on the 8600 block of Kimberly Drive in west Beaumont shows the man looking inside the work truck before appearing to wave someone over.

In less than three minutes, the man appears to steal rolls of copper wire, a box of breakers and other materials.

Smart says this isn't the first time he's been the victim of a theft.

"First time didn't have a camera, second time did but for some reason did not catch them and this time he wasn't so lucky," said Smart. "I just hope they get him and they can stop some of this crime that's been going around, it's getting pretty bad around here."

Smart hopes police are able to catch the person.

If anyone has any information, Call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.