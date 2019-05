HOUSTON — Houston Police are looking for a man caught on video punching an elderly woman outside of a grocery store.

The alleged assault happened March 8 at the H-E-B at 5225 Buffalo Speedway. Police said the 88-year-old woman was walking out of the store when the suspect punched her for no apparent reason.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Houston Police at (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

