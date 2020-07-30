Carjacking suspect fatally shot by Lake Charles officer following Wednesday night chase

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A carjacking suspect is dead after leading Lake Charles Police officers on a chase and crashing into a home and being shot by an officer Wednesday night.

Lake Charles officers responded to a carjacking at about 8:30 p.m. near Shattuck and O'Brien Street according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

The Lake Charles Police Department requested that state police investigate after the suspect was fatally shot by a Lake Charles officer the release said.

When officers found the suspect vehicle a chase began and ended when the car crashed into a home in the 1000 block of 13th Street in the city according to the release.

The suspect had a weapon and officers fired and struck the man who was pronounced dead at the scene according to the release.

The Louisiana State Police’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing and more information will be made available as it is released.