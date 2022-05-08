Woman charged with murder, accused of shooting boyfriend to death over other woman

Carin Stewart, 51, is accused of killing her longtime boyfriend. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old Houston-area woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities that she shot her boyfriend after he told her he was in love with another woman, a sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived Saturday morning at the home in Spring, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.

Stewart remained in jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.

The sheriff initially identified Hargrove as Stewart's husband but another woman has come forward to say she was married to him but they had separated.