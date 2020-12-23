Sheriff's deputies arrest suspect of RV park burglary after finding two stolen handguns in his car

The ongoing investigation involves several other suspects, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to keep their vehicles locked and to remove their firearms after multiple cars were burglarized at an RV park.

Several unlocked cars were burglarized Sunday morning at the AAA RV park on Garden Drive in Beauxart Gardens.

Surveillance footage shows several people getting out of a dark colored, four door, 2010 Ford Fusion after pulled into the RV park, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said the car’s Texas license plate number is NVT-4082.

Items the suspects stole included a Ruger LC9 9 mm handgun and a Mossberg .308 rifle, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Early Tuesday around 1 a.m., a sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the RV park and noticed several vehicles with their inside lights, which is an indicator that the cars were recently burglarized, the release said.

The same suspect vehicle was seen leaving the park by another deputy on scene Tuesday. The deputy turned around to stop the car as it turned down a long, private, dead end drive, officials said.

The deputy approached the car, and he was able to detain the 21-year-old driver Jeremiah Butts of Houston. The other suspects are still at large, deputies said.

Deputies found several stolen items after searching the car, including two stolen handguns. One of the guns were stolen in a car robbery in Port Arthur in November. The other gun was stolen just before deputies arrived.

Butts was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. A warrant was issued Tuesday for the auto burglary in November. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

If you have information about these Auto Burglaries or the suspects still at large, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), log on to www.833TIPS.com or download the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward. As a reminder, please keep your vehicles locked and remove your firearms!