Door bell camera catches Beaumont man stealing generator from Hamshire home

Detectives say he stole the generator from the Hamshire home while the owner was participating in an ExxonMobil lockout

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man accused of stealing a generator from a man's home was handed up an indictment for felony theft on Wednesday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Matthew Weaver Hull, 38, stole a generator on May 4, 2021 from the home in the 21000 block of Highway 73 in Hamshire while the owner was participating in an ExxonMobil lockout.

Hull and an accomplice were seen at the home by a Ring door bell camera. After several Crime Stoppers tips, the generator was recovered.

Police later found the accomplice who admitted to his involvement in the property theft but named Hull as the primary suspect, according to the affidavit.

Hull is accused of stealing the generator that’s worth around $400, the affidavit says.

It is unclear if the accomplice is facing charges.

Police say the suspects and the victim did not know each other. Hull has two prior theft convictions, making this a felony offense.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Hull for felony theft Wednesday afternoon.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

