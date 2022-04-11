Former BISD electrician's sentencing for 2009 fraud may be delayed by appeal

He is facing six months in jail and payment of more than $1.1 million in restitution for a 2019 conviction in the case that began back in 2009.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor who defrauded the district of more than $1.2 million more than a dozen years ago may not be sentenced today as planned.

Calvin Gary Walker, who was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019, was facing six months in jail and payment of more than $1.1 million in restitution but is now planning to file another appeal.

Walker's attorney, Dick Deguerin, told 12News Tuesday morning that he is planning to file an appeal on Walker's behalf.

Deguerin believes that Walker's scheduled sentencing today will be delayed pending the appeal, which must be filed by November 22, 2022.

The delay would be determined during a hearing in Walker's case scheduled for Tuesday afternoon according to Deguerin.

Walker's electric company was contracted for electrician services for Beaumont ISD. Prosecutors claimed back in 2009 that Walker used fraudulent billing practices and submitted fake invoices to defraud the district of more than $1.2 million.

Walker challenged the constitutionality of the verdict claiming that he was denied his motion to reject the indictment and that the evidence used against him lacked legal sufficiency.

In November 2019, Walker filed a Sentencing Memorandum, arguing that the trial court should not order restitution. Walker claimed that double jeopardy was intact, the court did not order restitution in its oral pronouncements and written judgment, and the trial court lacked the power to order restitution.

In February 2022, the Ninth Court of Appeals upheld the guilty verdict, finding all the claims lacked merit.

In August 2022, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Calvin Walker's petition seeking to overrule the lower court's decision to uphold the conviction.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state's highest court of appeals.

The case delayed work at South Park Middle School and Regina Howell Elementary.

In early October 2019, Walker was sentenced to 10 years probation and was required to pay a $10,000 fine. He has since paid this fine off.

In early November of 2019, Judge John Stevens ordered Walker to serve 180 days in the county jail as part of his 10 years on probation.

