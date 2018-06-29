While crooks may regularly wear a mask when committing a burglary it's not every day that one wears a dinosaur mask.

Tuesday morning an employee at the Palais Royal at noticed damage to a wall inside the department store and found that the Northway Shopping Center store had been burglarized.

When the surveillance video was reviewed it showed a person wearing a dinosaur mask moving about the store stealing items such as cell phone cases and watches.

The mask appeared to block the burglar's vision as the person appears to be pulling up the mask to see items in display cases.

Another camera angle shows the thief trying on a dress.

The wall has been repaired and police in Orange are still looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call the detective division at 409-883-1095.

