Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for.

Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in Buna on an outstanding felony warrant according to a Facebook post from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Connally was taken to the Jasper County Sub-courthouse on U.S. Highway 96 in Buna where he was interviewed by deputies the post said.

As two deputies escorted him out of the building after the interview, Connally broke free from them and ran into the nearby woods.

His dash for the woods was caught on surveillance video.

Deputies chased him down and were quickly able to capture him again according to the sheriff's office.

After being captured, Connally struggled with deputies until they were able to get him into the back of a patrol unit the post said.

Connally is now being held in the Jasper County Jail and is facing Class A misdemeanor charges of "evading arrest/detention" and "resisting arrest/search/transport."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

