Buna man sentenced to 45 years in connection with 2021 wreck that killed 80-year-old

The trial for Stephen Dudley Morgan was set to begin on Tuesday, October 12, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUNA, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 45 years behind bars after pleading guilty to his part in a 2021 wreck that claimed the life of an 80-year-old.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a 2021 newscast when Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested.)

The trial for Stephen Dudley Morgan was set to begin on Tuesday, October 12, 2022, but Morgan changed his mind and plead guilty to manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Morgan received a 45-years sentence for manslaughter and a 10-year sentence for driving while intoxicated. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Morgan will serve a total of serve 45 years.

The case was held in the 346th District Court with Judge Steve Thomas presiding.

The deadly car accident happened on June 2, 2021.

Officials believe Morgan hit a guardrail on Highway 96 just south of Silsbee. The crash claimed the life of 80-year-old Jerry Harris Pommier, who was a passenger in Morgan's vehicle.

Pommier was pronounced dead at a hospital. Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.