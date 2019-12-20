BUNA, Texas — A Buna ISD maintenance employee has been arrested and charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Employee Shawn Luckey was arrested Monday, Dec. 16, at a Buna ISD bus mechanic shop. Luckey is in the Jasper County Jail on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The school district said Luckey no longer works for Buna ISD.. His job as a school bus mechanic did not involve contact with students, according to a news release from Buna ISD.

The school district confirmed the victims are not Buna ISD students. Additionally, the alleged conduct did not take place on school district's property.

As with all employees, the district says Luckey participated in a background check before he was hired. Reports show there was no indication that Luckey had committed any crime at that time.

His bond is set at $155K for one charge and $156K for the other charge, totaling $311,000.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Buna ISD full release..

On Monday, December 16, 2019, Buna ISD employee Shawn Luckey was arrested at the Buna ISD bus mechanic shop on charges involving illegal sexual conduct with minors.

We have confirmed that the alleged victims are not Buna ISD students and the alleged conduct did not take place on Buna ISD property. As with all employees, Mr. Luckey underwent a DPS background check before he was hired and there was no indication that Mr. Luckey had committed any crime involving children.

Mr. Luckey’s job as a school bus mechanic did not involve contact with students. As always, the safety of our students remains our top priority.

Mr. Luckey is no longer employed by Buna ISD and we have no reason to believe that there is any threat to the health or safety of Buna ISD students at this time.

More on 12News

Six men arrested in prostitution sting following undercover operation in southeast Texas

Officer cleared of wrongdoing in fatal Beaumont restaurant shooting

He allegedly sold her for sex. She killed him. Now she's facing life in prison.

Beaumont man indicted for three aggravated sexual assaults, home invasions

Man, 37, sentenced to 50 years in prison for impregnating child