Murder charges filed against Silsbee man, woman in shooting death of 19-year-old Silsbee man

Initially, the two were only charged with tampering with evidence, felony possession of marijuana, and felony possession of a weapon.

SILSBEE, Texas — Charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Silsbee man last week have been upgraded to murder charge for a man and woman previously arrested in connection with the case.

Bryce Pfeffer, 20 and Emily Rannols, 19, are now facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of Jeremiah Grant last Wednesday.

Initially, the two were only charged with tampering with evidence, felony possession of marijuana, and felony possession of a weapon.

Silsbee police believe the dispute, that left Grant dead and another person critically injured, was over drugs.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From the Silsbee Police Department...

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, around 12:30 AM, Silsbee Police responded to the Buzzy Bee Convenience Store located at 970 Hwy 96 S, Silsbee, in reference to a report that a man had been shot. While enroute to Buzzy Bee, officers located a deceased male lying in the roadway on MLK near Pine Street in Silsbee.

The gunshot victim located at the Buzzy Bee Convenience Store was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with a life threatening injury. The male located on MLK at Pine was deceased and identified as 19 year old Jeremiah K. Grant. The preliminary investigation leads investigators to derive that the two gunshot victims were involved in an altercation believed to be stemmed from drug activity. This case remains under investigation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device