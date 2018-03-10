BEAUMONT — Two Beaumont brothers have been indicted on federal violations in connection with a shooting in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Brandon Oneal Dodd, 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 3, 2018, and charged with conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Darryl James Dodd, 36, was indicted and charged with being a felon in possession with a firearm.

According to information presented in court, on Aug. 25, 2018, Brandon Dodd and two co-conspirators approached the Valero Fuel Mart located at 1481 IH-10 East in Beaumont with intentions of robbing it.

The men found an employee of the convenience store in the parking lot near his car and forced him back into the store at gunpoint.

One of the men jumped on the counter, pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money. The clerk resisted and was shot in the chest as the three men fled the scene.

Although it is not believed Darryl Dodd was present during the shooting, it was revealed during the investigation that Darryl Dodd, a convicted felon, had possessed the firearm that was used in the attempted robbery.

If convicted, Brandon Dodd faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Darryl Dodd faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Beaumont Police Department, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell E. James.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

