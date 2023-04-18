Bridge City man sentenced after pleading guilty to kicking Port Arthur Police sergeant in the head

The kick gave the sergeant a concussion and neck injuries that would require surgery.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 30-year-old Bridge City man will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty to kicking a Port Arthur Police sergeant in the head in 2022.

David Tran was indicted on assault on a peace officer in February 2023. He was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Raquel West, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

The incident happened September 7, 2022. Port Arthur Police responded to the Holiday Inn located at 2929 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard after receiving a call about a "suspicious male subject."

The suspect was later identified as Tran. He was not a hotel guest and was reportedly following a woman and refusing to leave the property, according to the release.

When officers arrived, Tran had left but was found behind another business not far from the Holiday Inn.

Tran reportedly refused to stop for officers and a taser was used, according to the release.

Police handcuffed Tran and took him into custody, but he continued to resist and attempt to escape the officers. Tran also refused to be put into a police unit by kicking and physically resisting, according to the release.

During the struggle, Tran kicked a sergeant in the head, according to the release. The kick gave her a concussion and neck injuries that would require surgery.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

