Threats made by Bridge City High School student prompt police, Homeland Security investigation

Officials say they know who the student is and he was not allowed to come to school on Monday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Bridge City ISD Police and Homeland Security officials are investigating after threats were made by a student.

The district notified parents in a Sunday night Facebook post and again Monday morning in an automated call about the investigation according to a Facebook post by the district.

On Sunday, Homeland Security officials notified the district about an investigation into threats being made against the high school by a current student the post said.

Bridge City ISD Police are working with Homeland Security officials in the investigation the post said.

The district did not say if the student was in custody.

Citing federal law and district policy the district said it will not be identifying the student or making any further comment on the investigation according to the post.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Sunday night Bridge City ISD Facebook post...

On 12/5/21, the District was informed by Homeland Security about an ongoing investigation into threats made against Bridge City High School by a current student.

The student has been identified, and will not be present on campus.

The District’s Police Department, along with Homeland Security are actively working the investigation.

Because Federal law and District policy mandate confidentiality of student matters, the District cannot provide further comment regarding the situation. However, Bridge City ISD wants parents, students, and the community to know that the District takes the safety of it's students and employees very seriously, and will take all necessary steps to keep them safe.

The District also wants to thank it's Police Department, Bridge City Police Department, DPS, and Homeland Security for it's work in this investigation, and their vigilance in keeping our community safe.

A phone call has been sent district wide, and will be delivered in the morning beginning at 6:30am.