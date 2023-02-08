Texas Border Patrol agent accused of asking for $5K bribe to allow migrant to stay in US

The agent allegedly stole $500 from a migrant, which he denied, but admitted to changing the migrant's file.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL PASO, Texas — A U.S. Border Patrol agent faces federal charges for allegedly smuggling a migrant into the country and asking for a bribe.

Fernando Castillo, who was based in El Paso, Texas, allegedly offered a migrant an "immigration benefit" in exchange for $5,000, according to court documents.

Castillo is accused of offering to drive the migrant to a port of entry, according to a federal investigation. The migrant, who was a national from Mexico and El Salvador, was set to return to Mexico. Castillo then allegedly took the migrant in a van with no other Border Patrol agents present.

Records show the migrant claimed Castillo stopped the van at some point and offered "papeles," which they interpreted as immigration documents. Castillo then allegedly told the migrant the files would be erased within two weeks and that they would be "free to remain" in the country.

The migrant told investigators that Castillo also opened a bag that contained $830 and 3,725 Mexican pesos. Castillo then allegedly stole $500 from the migrant, which he denied, but admitted to changing the migrant's file and forging the signatures of other agents.

Castillo left the agency on July 13, according to CBS News. He was released from jail on a $30,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 17.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube