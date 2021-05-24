Bond set at $1.5M for man charged in wreck that killed 2 adults, teen in Port Arthur

A young child, who was also critically injured in the wreck, remains hospitalized.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Bond has now been set for a Mount Enterprise man charged in the deaths of two adults and a teen in a wreck last week in Port Arthur.

Chance Craddock, 25, has had his total bonds set at $1.5 million according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

He is facing three charges of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle stemming from the wreck.

There are several conditions attached to each of the three $500,000 bonds according to Collins.

Craddock must wear a GPS ankle monitor and won't be allowed to leave the state if he makes bond.

He also will have to have an interlock system, which includes a breathalyzer, attached to his vehicle.

Currently he remains behind bars in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Previously Collins chose not to issue a bond for Craddock.

A young child, who was also critically injured in the wreck, remains hospitalized Collins told 12News.

On Friday Port Arthur Police identified the three victims who were killed in the wreck on Highway 82 near the Valero Refinery.

Officials identified the deceased victims as Riana Washington, 14, Danny Nichols Jr., 32, and Lamberia McDaniel, 35, all of Port Arthur.

Craddock, who admitted to using drugs and alcohol prior to the wreck, initially told police he was from Vidor but he is from the Nacogdoches area Collins told 12News.

A public records search found drivers license and vehicle records for Craddock showing an address in Mount Enterprise which is about 23 miles from Nacogdoches.

Police say Craddock was driving a Dodge truck north on Highway 82 when it crossed over into southbound traffic and struck a passenger vehicle.

The passenger vehicle overturned and came to rest next to the fence at the refinery.

A total of two adults and two children were riding in the passenger car.