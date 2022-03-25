Bond set at $580K for Spurger man accused of striking school bus during high-speed chase Thursday morning

Speeds during the chase were near 100 mph, but no one was injured.

WOODVILLE, Texas — Bond has been set at more than half a million dollars for the man Tyler County deputies say led them on a brief chase before striking a Spurger school bus Thursday morning.

Kyle Essary, 23, of Spurger, appeared before Tyler County Precinct Three Justice of the Peace Milton Powers Friday on multiple felony charges stemming from Thursday's chase according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The charges, with bonds totaling $580,000, were...

6 felony counts of Endangering a child Felony @ $75K each: $450,000

Felony evading arrest motor vehicle: $75,000

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle: $50,000

Accident involving damage: $2,000

Two Shelby County Warrants: $3,000

At about 6:40 a.m. Thursday near Dam B Tyler County deputies attempted to pull over Essary, who was driving a Chevy pickup truck, for a traffic stop but he refused to stop according to the sheriff's office.

It was later determined that the truck was stolen from the Colmesneil area late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning deputies said.

He led the deputies on a brief chase headed south on Highway 92 toward Spurger at speeds nearing 100 mph.

Essary then headed west on FM 4375 for several miles before he ran a stop sign at FM 2992 striking a Spurger IDS bus carrying six students.

The students and bus driver were not injured.

After the wreck Essary fled into a wooded area but was caught by 9 a.m. about a half mile away according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.