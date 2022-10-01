Bond set at $500K for man police say kidnapped 2, held officers at bay Friday at Beaumont apartment complex

Police took him into custody Friday afternoon following a nearly 5-hour standoff involving multiple officers and a SWAT team.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Bond has been set for a man police say took two hostages and held officers at bay for several hours Friday at a Beaumont apartment complex.

Terrell Zebadiah Thomas, 42, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on two aggravated kidnapping family violence charges.

Thomas’ total bond is half a million dollars as bond for each charge was set at $250,000 according to jail records.

Beaumont Police took Thomas into custody Friday afternoon following a nearly 5-hour standoff involving multiple officers and a SWAT team.

Officers initially responded to the scene at the Breakwater Bay apartments just after 10:30 a.m. according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say that Thomas held two people hostage and barricaded himself in an apartment at the complex.

For several hours the parking lot of the complex was full of police officers, firefighters and the swat team as well as an armored SWAT vehicle.

Officers negotiated with Thomas throughout the standoff and got him to release the hostages.

He later surrendered to police the release said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release…

On Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:31 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Breakwater Bay Apartments located at 4375 N. Major Drive in reference to a disturbance.

During the altercation, the suspect barricaded himself and two hostages inside the apartment. BPD SWAT and Negotiators responded to the scene.

During the almost 5 hour long situation, officers were able to negotiate the release of the hostages and the suspect eventually surrendered.

The suspect was placed under arrest for two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping-Family Violence. The investigation is on-going.