ORANGE, Texas — The 26-year-old father charged in the "violent death" of his 2-year-old daughter in Orange made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning where his bond was set at $2 million.

Yovahnis Roque, who has been charged with capital murder in the death of his daughter, appeared before 128th District Judge Courtney Arkeen in an Orange County courtroom.

During his appearance before Judge Arkeen Roque could be heard saying the government made him do it and “this is fake, it’s all fake.”

At one point he repeated “I don’t know what you want from me” several times.

Roque could life in prison or the death penalty in the case.

Roque was arrested naked on the front porch of his home in what Orange Police Captain Robert Enmon described as the “most gruesome” case he had seen in 29 years.

Enmon said that the weapon Roque used was a hammer.

Roque's brother Lazaro Roque told 12News that his brother loved his daughter and that "nobody in my family understands why" he would kill her.

Roque’s mother had left him at home with his daughter while she went to obtain a “mental health warrant” on him the day of the murder according to Roque’s brother, Lazaro Roque.

When his mother returned to the home she found Roque and his daughter and immediately went next door where Roque’s aunt lived.

Roque’s aunt made the call to police Lazaro Roque said.

Sources close to the investigation say Roque believed there was a microchip in his daughter and he was trying to "destroy it" when he killed the 2-year-old.

Roque's girlfriend, Rachel Foster,24, who was the girl's mother, was killed just weeks after giving birth in a June 2016 wreck that also seriously injured Roque according to WTVJ.

Police arrived at the scene at about 11:14 a.m. Tuesday Roque according to Captain Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department.

Roque was arraigned by Orange County Justice of the Peace - Precinct One Judge Hershel Stagner Jr.

Shari Pulliam, a CPS spokesperson, says that the organization has no history with the family, and no other children live in the home. She says this is a law enforcement case.