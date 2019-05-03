JASPER, Texas — A Newton County man has been charged in the death of a Jasper County woman whose body was found Monday in the Sabine River.

Kevin Byerly, 55, has been charged with murder kin the death of Candi McKee according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman.

Bond for Byerly, who Sheriff Newman says knew the victim, has been set at $1,000,000.

McKee's body was found in the Sabine River Monday after she was reported missing.

Candi McKee Facebook

The Newton County woman was reported missing early on Monday morning, and her car was found burned up on County Road 588 near Kirbyville.

She was reported missing by her husband Monday morning before her car was found according to friends.

Friends of McKee say she worked at Family Dollar in Buna.