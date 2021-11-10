Bond lowered for man accused of killing Port Arthur woman by throwing her out moving car in 2021

Lonnie Rogers is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 27-year-old Madison Martinez.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 48-year-old man who is set to face trial in September for the 2021 death of a Port Arthur woman had his bond reduced by more than $100,000.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a December 8, 2021 newscast.)

Lonnie Rogers is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 27-year-old Madison Martinez. Police believe Martinez died after being thrown from a moving vehicle.

Rogers and his attorney, Tom Burbank, went before Judge John Stevens asking that Rogers’ $500,000 bond be reduced. Rogers said he could not financially make the bond.

Burbank asked Judge Stevens if Rogers’ bond could be lowered from $500,000 to $150,000.

Judge Stevens noted Rogers had previous felony convictions including aggravated assault. The judge also noted Rogers had been previously convicted of accident involving injury or death after injuring a man with his vehicle.

Judge Stevens lowered Rogers' bond to $375,000. If Rogers is able to make bond, he must wear a GPS device, not leave his home and will not be allowed to drive a vehicle for any reason.

Due to the fact that Rogers has two prior felony convictions, he could be convicted as a habitual offender and face anywhere from 25 to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty.

Trial is set for September 19, 2022.

The deadly incident happened on October 15, 2021. Port Arthur Police responded to Lake Arthur Drive and 9th Avenue after receiving a call about a woman who was thrown from a vehicle.

Responding officers found an unresponsive Martinez suffering from life-threatening injuries. Martinez was taken to an area hospital where she later died a day later on October 16, 2021.

Rodgers was arrested on November 10, 2021.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

