Port Arthur man charged with murder has bond raised due to 'violent criminal history'

Judge Ben Collins told 12News that the suspect has been arrested more than 20 times and charged with violent crimes.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County justice of the peace told 12News that the bond for a man accused of a Port Arthur murder has been raised due to his, "violent criminal history."

Ahmad Acrond, 48 of Port Arthur, has been arrested and charged with murder after the stabbing death of Chaddric Lanes. Acrond's previous $100,000 bond has been raised to $1 million, according to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Collins said Acrond has been arrested more than 20 times and each arrest was in relation to a violent crime. Acrond was recently released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a parole warrant was issued on Monday.

Collins said on Friday, Acrond chased Lanes down the street and, "basically stabbed him in the throat."

The Friday evening fatal stabbing happened after an argument between two people turned physical, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

Port Arthur Police Detective Sadie Guedry told 12News police were called to the 800 block of Stillwell Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found Lanes unresponsive. Lanes was later pronounced dead by Justice of Peace Tom Gillam,. Acrond was still at the scene when officers arrived.

