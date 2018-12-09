PORT ARTHUR — Police do not suspect foul play in the death of a Port Neches man who was found in a canal near a Port Arthur Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.

The body of Ryan Kristopher Miller, 39, was discovered in a canal at the Babe Zaharias Golf Course on near Jimmy Johnson Blvd and Ninth Avenue according to Precinct Seven Justice fo the Peace Brad Burnett.

An autopsy has been ordered on Miller, who was found fully clothed and wearing shoes according to Burnett.

Miller, who had been missing for three days, appeared to have fallen into the canal Burnett said.

Police and firefighters, who were called at about 6 p.m., used a boat to recover Miller's body.

