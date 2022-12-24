Body of man found in driveway of Orange home Saturday morning

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 2:41 A.M., Officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to 2108 Link Avenue in the City of Orange in reference to a welfare check. Upon Officer’s arrival, a deceased male was located inside a vehicle in the driveway of the residence. The male sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The decedent was identified as Asif Imran, a 26-year-old resident of Orange. An autopsy was ordered by Judge Jenkins. This incident is under investigation by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department. If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. PREPARED BY: Captain J E Baggett If you did not receive a legible or complete copy of this news release or if you need re-transmittal for other reasons please call the communications division at 409 883-1026. For additional information during normal business hours you may call 409-883-1095.