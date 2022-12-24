Body of man found in driveway of Orange home Saturday morning

ORANGE, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found Saturday morning in his car at his Orange residence.
Officers responded to a call at 2:41 a.m. about a welfare check at the 2100 block of Link Avenue, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.
A man was found in his car, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim has been identified as Asif Imran, a 26 year-old Orange resident.
An autopsy has been ordered by Judge Chad Jenkins.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026.
From an Orange Police Department news release:
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.