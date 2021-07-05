Man found dead after shooting reported in Port Arthur

Officials have not released information about a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department received a call about shots fired in the 700 block of West Proctor Street and Grannis Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

Officials have not released information about a suspect or a motive for the shooting as of Saturday.

The identity of the victim will be released soon, according to a news release. An autopsy has been requested as the investigation continues.

Full news release from Port Arthur Police Department...

On 05-07-2021 at 9:19pm PAPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of several shots fired heard around the location of the 700 block of West Procter.

Upon arrival, Officers located a male black subject who sustained a gunshot wound and was deceased. Justice of the Peace Burnett has requested an autopsy.

Identity of the victim will be released at a later date and time.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division with the Port Arthur Police Department.

If you have information about a crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device