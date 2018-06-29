The identity of the woman whose body was found early in June on Pleasure Island has been confirmed by Port Arthur Police.

Port Arthur Police confirmed that the badly decomposed body found by a man driving along the 2900 block of Highway 82 on the island was identified as Kristen Balismo, 30, of Port Arthur.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam previously told 12News Balismo died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The man who found Balismo's body said he saw the remains lying in the middle of a gravel road as he was taking a shortcut to pick his wife up from work.

