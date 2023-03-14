Welfare check leads to 'death investigation' at mobile home near Vidor

Deputies have been on the scene at the Denbow Mobile Home Park for nearly six hours.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A welfare check has led to what the Orange County Sheriff's Office is calling a "death investigation" in the 200 block of FM 1131 near Vidor, Capt. Joey Jacobs told 12News.

The office got the call regarding the welfare check just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Once they arrived, deputies found evidence on the scene that led to a death investigation and obtained a search warrant.

Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton and the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab were called to the scene. Texas Rangers are also at the scene assisting with the investigation.

At this time, it is unclear what evidence deputies have found. A 12News crew is at the scene attempting to gather more information.

Officials said it is possible more information will be released tonight.

