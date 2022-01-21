Body found in intracoastal waterway near Lamar State College Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a body was found floating in the intracoastal waterway near Lamar State College Port Arthur.
Police were called at about 10:15 a.m. by a person who reported seeing the body in the water according to police.
Officers arrived on the scene near the 1700 block of Lakeshore Drive and did find a body in the water.
A justice of the peace has been called to the location to pronounce the person dead.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.