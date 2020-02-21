BEAUMONT, Texas — A freshman student at the Beaumont United Ninth Grade Campus is in custody after allegedly bringing a gun to campus Friday morning.

The weapon was confiscated and the student is still in custody of Beaumont Independent School District Police according to Hannah Latulle, a spokesperson for the district.

Administrators at the campus were notified that a gun was on campus according to a news release from the district.

It is unclear if the student would be turned over to Beaumont Police Latulle said.

The motive for bringing the gun to school and whether or not it was loaded are still unknown Latulle said.

BISD Police are continuing to investigate.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take every report very seriously, as was done in this case," the district said in the release.

The district also urged parents to talk to their children about the reporting anything suspicious on campus.

From a Beaumont Independent School District news release...

This morning, February 21, 2020, Beaumont United ninth-grade administrators were notified that a ninth-grade student possibly was in the possession of a firearm on the BU9 campus.

The team swiftly responded following BISD protocols, the student was immediately taken into custody and the weapon was confiscated.

The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take every report very seriously, as was done in this case.

We urge our families to talk with children about the importance of reporting anything they see or hear that is suspicious.

