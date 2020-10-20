No tips received by police in year following 'cowardly' murder of 22-year-old Port Arthur mother; best friend pleading for information

"Someone knows something."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An entire year has passed since a Port Arthur mother was shot and killed while sitting on a front porch, and the police department says it hasn't received a single tip as to who might be responsible for the murder.

Roneshia Collins was there on the night of the shooting, and said she was hit by the gunfire too. Collins was sitting on a porch with 3 friends when shots were fired, hitting all four of them. Her best friend Jasmine Newman didn't survive.

"Jasmine, she's got kids, and their father don't know how to tell their kids that their momma's gone" Collins said. "They got to grow up with a momma."

Now, Collins is pleading for anyone that has information about the murder to go to police in hopes of getting justice for her friend.

"Someone knows something," Collins said.

Newman was 22 years old when she was shot on October 20, 2019, in the 1100 block of Vicksburg. Investigators said she was a mother of two, and an 'innocent bystander' in the situation. Police called the crime a 'cowardly act of violence.'

Port Arthur PD never received any tips, and are still hoping someone comes forward. @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/v2cexg36wF — Victoria Deleon (@VDeleon12News) October 20, 2020

Darrell Smothers' daughter was a childhood friend of Newman, and he told 12News after the shooting it broke his heart when he heard about her death.

"She was always a good spirit, beautiful soul, and the world is going to be a little bit worse without her I think," Smothers said.

Family members said she would have turned 23 on October 21, and had been celebrating her birthday on the same weekend she was gunned down.

Her mother spoke to 12News after Newman's death. She pleaded for those responsible to come forward.