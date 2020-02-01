ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are looking for a man accused of attempting to steal beer and getting then getting into a fight with the clerk who tried to stop him.

City of Orange Police officers responded to the convenience store at 33 N Lutcher Drive near Simmons Drive just before 7 a.m. to investigate according to a police report.

The female clerk told officers that at about 6:40 a.m. a Hispanic man wearing a black hooded jacket and blue jeans entered the store. The man, who was about 5’7”, walked straight to the beer cooler.

She told him that it was too early to sell beer but he told her he was taking the beer anyway according to the report.

She then locked the doors to the store and told another woman in the store to call to police.

The man then put the two cases of Corona beer he was holding down and proceed to pull a single bottle out and crack it open according to the report.

When the clerk got on the phone with police dispatchers the man then began banging on the store’s windows the report said.

The man then went to the store’s back door in an attempt to get away but the female clerk stopped him and the two began to fight according to the police report.

During the struggle the man was able to escape and was last seen headed south on Simmons Drive.

The clerk told police she wanted to press charges on behalf of the store’s owner for the attempted theft of $41.76 worth of beer the report said.

