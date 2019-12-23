BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a report of a body found Monday morning in the north side of the city.

Police dispatch received a call around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23 from a person who told a dispatcher they found a body in a ditch in the 3000 block of Roland Road shortly after sunrise.

A Beaumont police spokesperson on scene told 12News she would get information from investigating officers and then release more information.

Officers as of 8:35 a.m. have not said if it appears to be a natural causes death or if they suspect criminal activity.

12News has a crew on the scene as of 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23 and will have updates as information becomes available.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

