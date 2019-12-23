BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a report of a body found Monday morning in the north side of the city.

Police dispatch received a call around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23 from a person who told a dispatcher they found a body in a ditch in the 3000 block of Roland Road shortly after sunrise. 

A Beaumont police spokesperson on scene told 12News she would get information from investigating officers and then release more information. 

Officers as of 8:35 a.m. have not said if it appears to be a natural causes death or if they suspect criminal activity. 

12News has a crew on the scene as of 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23 and will have updates as information becomes available.

More on 12NewsNow.com...

'Nothing to give their kids' | Fire destroys home in Hardin County days before Christmas, family displaced

Three arrested, more than 1 kilo of cocaine seized in Chambers County traffic stops

Medical call in Orange escalates quickly when first responders notice home is on fire

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.