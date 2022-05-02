Beaumont woman pleads guilty, gets 10 year probation for 2021 hit and run that killed 70-year-old man

After her arrest she admitted to police that she had hit the man and then left the scene.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman who fled the scene after fatally striking an elderly man with her car as he walked along South Major Drive was sentenced to 10 years probation Monday morning.

Shelby Mone Douglas and her attorney Langston Adams appeared before 252nd District Judge Raquel West Monday where she pleaded guilty to killing Russell Guillory, 70.

Douglas was charged with accident involving injury or death. The prosecutor said every effort was made to reach family members of the victim before court on Monday.

She will also have to pay a $2,500 fine.

Douglas was arrested April 25, 2021, after being connected to the fatal early morning hit-and-run, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Beaumont police responded to a call at the 1800 block of South Major Drive and Frazier Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m., regarding a possible hit-and-run. The responding officer was told a victim was lying in the middle of the street.

The officer was also told that the vehicle involved was a dark colored SUV with a headlight out. On the way to the scene, the officer spotted a 2015 Chevy Tahoe matching the description and conducted a traffic stop.

Douglas was identified as the driver of the Tahoe and was detained for her alleged involvement in the hit-and-run. When she was being questioned, Douglas admitted to hitting Guillory and then fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit.

