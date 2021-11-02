Beaumont woman indicted on multiple charges after crashing into family of three in Beaumont neighborhood

Kenlie Davis, 21, of Beaumont, was arrested after police say the car she was driving struck two adults and a child on July 29.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 21-year-old woman has been indicted for multiple counts of accident-involved injury, death and intoxication assault.

Kenlie Davis, 21, of Beaumont, was arrested after police say the car she was driving struck two adults and a child in a west end Beaumont neighborhood on July 29, 2020.

When officers arrived on the scene on Oak Trace Drive, they found the three victims in the street and an unoccupied vehicle in the grass nearby, according to the release.

(Editor's note: The video above is from a July 29, 2020 newscast)

A witness told officers that the driver ran east, away from the scene. Officers later found Davis in the backyard of a nearby home, according to the release.

Beaumont paramedics took the man, woman and a child to the hospital. The child was later taken by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital for treatment.

Davis was taken to a Beaumont hospital to be medically cleared and then taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Davis has been indicted on three counts of accident-involved injury, death and three counts of intoxication assault.

