BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge after investigators said she took clothing items from a Beaumont store and threatened a store employee with a knife.

Usherka Stoker is accused of picking up clothing at Citi Trends in the 3200 block of Avenue A in Beaumont before walking out the door without paying for the items, valued at $69 in total.

Once outside, the woman was confronted about the clothing and showed a knife, telling the store employee "B----, I will cut you," according to court documents.

The employee went back inside the store and called 911.

Court documents said Stoker was identified "from a previous arrest the day prior to this incident."

The incident happened on June 15.