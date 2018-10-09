BEAUMONT — Two Beaumont women were arrested for aggravated robbery after one of them called police and confessed to dispatchers.

Iceses Kevona Mason, 18, and Jasmine Brianna-Faith Savoy, 19, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery less than 48 hours after stealing a truck from a woman at the Christus St. Elizabeth Wellness Center according to Beaumont Police news release.

Beaumont Police responded to a report of an auto theft Friday night at The Wellness Center just before 9:30 p.m. according to the release.

When officer arrived a woman told them that she had been approached by the two women asking for money and a ride and when she refused they threatened to kill her.

One of the women insinuated that she was armed and the two demanded her Toyota truck police said.

The two women suspects then fled in the truck.

At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday on of the suspects called Beaumont Police and told dispatchers that she was involved in the robbery according to the release.

Officers and detectives then were able to locate the stolen truck and arrest both women.

