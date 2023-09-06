x
Crime

Beaumont woman arrested in connection with Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting that wounded two

Police say she targeted members of her own family.
Credit: BPD

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Beaumont woman wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that wounded two people on Sunday afternoon has been arrested.

Marhargane Ilesha Broussard, 20, of Beaumont, was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility after 11:30 p.m.Tuesday night after being arrested by Jefferson County deputies according to jail records.

She is being held on a misdemeanor deadly conduct charge and two first degree felony charges of aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon according to jail records.

Her bond was set at $200,000 for each charge for a total bond of $600,000 according to jail staff.

Beaumont Police officers were sent to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Pine St on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at about 2 p.m.

When they arrived officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to a news release from police,

Police say that they learned that Broussard had committed the drive-by shooting and was targeting members of her own family according to the news release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

