Beaumont United High School student indicted, accused of assaulting district police officer

She's charged with a second-degree felony of assault on a peace officer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An 18-year-old high school student is accused of striking a Beaumont Independent School District police officer at Beaumont United High School.

Beaumont ISD Police say the assault happened on October 26, 2021, when public safety officials were using wands to check students on the Beaumont United High School campus due to recent bomb threats and other weapons discovered.

At this time, an officer in a Beaumont ISD Police patrol unit was parked in the student parking lot with its lights on to prevent students from going back to their cars.

That's when the officer said he saw DeShante Allison walking back to her car in the back of the student parking lot.

The officer said he called out to Allison over the loudspeaker in his patrol unit to advise her to turn around and go back inside as she was not allowed to go to her car.

Allison continued walking as the officer repeated verbal commands, according to the probable cause affidavit. The officer later got out of the patrol unit and approached Allison, advising her to go back inside the school for safety reasons.

As she continued walking, the officer extended his arm in front of Allison to block her path. Police said that's when she pushed the officer's hand away.

The officer said he then tried to restrain Allison by grabbing her arms, but she forcefully pulled away and started swinging "wildly" at the officer.



The officer said he was punched on his head and face, and eventually, she kicked him in the knee with her foot, according to the affidavit.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment to Allison Wednesday for the second-degree felony of assault on a peace officer.

