Beaumont United High School employee fired over alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with student

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Independent School District employee was fired after they allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Beaumont ISD administration was told about an alleged relationship involving a Beaumont United High School employee and student Monday morning.

The district immediately notified their police department and the employee is no longer affiliated with the district, according to a news release from Beaumont ISD.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, the district is not allowed to disclose any more information.

"District and campus administrators want to assure parents and the community that Beaumont ISD does not tolerate any behavior of this nature," the district said in the release. "We would like to remind all students and staff that if they are aware of an incident or inappropriate conduct to report it immediately."

From a Beaumont Independent School District news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.