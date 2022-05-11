Beaumont teen given probation for 2021 string of robberies around Southeast Texas

Judge Raquel West told him he could stay out of prison if he gets a G.E.D. and completes 10 years'-probation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of two teens arrested for a string of robberies in Jefferson County was given the chance to stay out of prison.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a January 28, 2021 newscast.)

K'leb J'Corey Diamond went before Judge Raquel West on Wednesday for punishment. She told him he could stay out of prison if he gets a G.E.D. and completes 10 years'-probation

Diamond will also have to pay a $500 fine and finish an Intermediate Sanction Facility program, which is an in-custody treatment alternative for medium to high-risk felony offenders.

Diamond was arrested in January of 2021 for the role deputies say he played in robberies at the Express Mart in Bevil Oaks and Cowboy Travel Plaza off I-10 in Hamshire.

Those crimes earned him two counts of aggravated robbery for which he pleaded guilty. He may still face out-of-county charges.

Diamond faces five years to life in prison if he violates the probation or any of the restrictions.

Moses Rhine, 22, was also arrested back in January 2021 for aggravated robbery.

In August 2021, Rhine pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The stores involved in the robberies were all engaged in interstate commerce.

In January 2022, Rhine was sentenced to 15 years in a federal prison in the Eastern District of Texas.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…