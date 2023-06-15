Beaumont teen indicted on indecency with a child charge

The alleged abuse happened in 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a 17-year-old Beaumont teen on a child indecency charge this week.

Luis Juarez, 17, of Beaumont, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child.

The abuse, of the then 5-year-old victim, happened in 2022 according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Charges were filed after the girl made an outcry to her aunt and was examined by a "sexual assault nurse examiner" according to the affidavit.

If found guilty on the second degree felony charge of indecency with a child Juarez faces from two to 20 years in prison.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

