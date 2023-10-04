Jefferson County grand jury indicts sex offender for multiple crimes involving children

A probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News states Jimmy King Jr., 44, was found with text messages on his phone that indicated he was soliciting sex from a teen.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A registered sex offender has been indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury for multiple crimes involving children.

Jimmy King Jr., 44, of Beaumont, was indicted on two counts of sexual performance of a child, sexual assault of a child, failure to comply with sex offender registry, possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News states King Jr. was found with text messages on his phone that indicated he was soliciting sex from a teen.

He was also found with child porn.

Police say King Jr. had Facebook and TikTok on his phone, which he is prohibited from having because of his sex offender status.

Police determined that on at least two occasions, King Jr. committed acts of sexual performance by a child, according to the affidavit.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.