Beaumont sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to felony charge

Gregory Cherry, Jr pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 40-year-old Beaumont man will spend more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge.

On June 6, 2022, Gregory Cherry, Jr pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced him to 51 months in federal prison on October 20, 2022.

The incident leading to Cherry’s arrest took place on August 1, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to a gas station after receiving a recall about a person with a gun arguing with another person in the parking lot.

When officers got to the scene, they saw Cherry with a gun, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office Easter District of Texas release. Cherry ran from the police as they approached him.

After a short chase, officers caught and arrested Cherry.

Cherry resisted the arrest and during the struggle, he got a gun out of his pocket and threw it, according to the release. Officers later retrieved the firearm.

One officer was injured during the struggle.

Police later learned Cherry is a convicted felon and was not allowed to own or possess a gun or ammunition.

From a United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas

According to information presented in court, on August 1, 2022, law enforcement officers responded to a report that an individual had a firearm and was arguing with another person in a gas station parking lot in Beaumont. Officers encountered Cherry, who matched the description of the person who was reported as having the firearm. As officers approached Cherry, he began running from the officers. After a brief foot pursuit, officers caught Cherry, and Cherry resisted arrest. During the struggle Cherry was able to retrieve a firearm from his pocket and throw it a short distance away. One officer was injured during the struggle with Cherry. Cherry was eventually taken into custody and officers were able to recover the firearm.

